Pakistan vs England T20I: Head-to-Head, Stats, Results and Record

The series will play as a build up to the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia as England visit Pakistan for the first time since 2005. The English side were supposed to tour Pakistan last year before the T20 World Cup, but pulled out citing security concerns.

The two sides will first clash in a T20 Series and then England will resume the tour for a Test series in December after the T20 World Cup 2022. Although this is England's first T20 on Pakistan soil, the two sides have clashed many times earlier in the shortest format.

Pakistan vs England 2022: T20I Schedule, Squads, Broadcasters, TV Channel List & Live Streaming in India

Overall, the two sides have faced each other 21 times so far with England holding a clear advantage, having won 14 times as opposed to Pakistan, who have won 6 such matches, while one match has ended in No Result.

Of the 14 wins, England won 7 at home and 7 at neutral venues, while Pakistan's four wins came away and 2 at neutral venues. Among the 21 matches, the two sides have clashed twice in a T20 World Cup as well.

Here is a look at the Pakistan vs England T20I head-to-head results and record:

Pakistan vs England T20 Head-to-Head

Stats For Pakistan vs England For England vs Pakistan Won 6 14 Lost 14 6 Wins Batting First 3 7 Wins Chasing 3 7 Highest Total 232 201 Lowest Total 89 135 Most Runs Mohammed Hafeez (324) Eoin Morgan (427) Highest Score Mohammed Hafeez (86*) Liam Livingstone (103) Most Sixes Mohammed Hafeez (14) Eoin Morgan (17) Most Fours Babar Azam (29) Eoin Morgan (36) Most Wickets Saeed Ajmal (11) Graeme Swann (17) Best Bowling Saeed Ajmal (4/23) Adil Rashid (4/35)

Pakistan vs England T20 Results List

Tournament/Series Round Result Venue Year Pakistan in England Match 3 England won by 3 wickets Old Trafford, Manchester 2021 Pakistan in England Match 2 England won by 45 runs Headingley, Leeds 2021 Pakistan in England Match 1 Pakistan won by 31 runs Trent Bridge, Nottingham 2021 Pakistan in England Match 3 Pakistan won by 5 runs Old Trafford, Manchester 2020 Pakistan in England Match 2 England won by 5 wickets Old Trafford, Manchester 2020 Pakistan in England Match 1 No Result Old Trafford, Manchester 2020 Pakistan in England Only T20 England won by 7 wickets Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 2019 Pakistan in England Only T20 Pakistan won by 9 wickets Old Trafford, Manchester 2016 Pakistan vs England in UAE Match 3 England won via Super Over Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 2015 Pakistan vs England in UAE Match 2 England won by 3 runs Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2015 Pakistan vs England in UAE Match 1 England won by 14 runs Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2015 Pakistan vs England in UAE Match 3 England won by 5 runs Sheikh Zayed Stadium 2012 Pakistan vs England in UAE Match 2 England won by 38 runs Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2012 Pakistan vs England in UAE Match 1 Pakistan won by 8 runs Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2012 Pakistan in England Match 2 England won by 6 wickets Sophia Gardens. Cardiff 2010 Pakistan in England Match 1 England won by 5 wickets Sophia Gardens. Cardiff 2010 T20 World Cup Group Stage England won by 6 wickets Kensington Oval, Barbados 2010 Pakistan vs England in UAE Match 2 Pakistan won by 4 wickets Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2010 Pakistan vs England in UAE Match 1 England won by 7 wickets Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2010 T20 World Cup Group Stage England won by 48 runs The Oval, London 2009 Pakistan in England Only T20 Pakistan won by 5 wickets County Ground, Bristol 2006