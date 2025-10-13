Cricket Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test: How Did Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan Perform On Day 2? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, October 13, 2025, 23:22 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test: Pakistan and South Africa continued their battle in the first Test on Monday, with both teams showing flashes of brilliance on a tricky pitch for batters. By stumps on day two, South Africa were 216 for 6, still trailing Pakistan's first-innings total of 378 by 162 runs.

Pakistan's left-arm spinner Noman Ali was the standout performer with the ball, claiming four wickets for 85 runs and troubling the South African batters consistently. His disciplined lines and subtle variations kept the visitors on the back foot, especially on a surface that offered inconsistent bounce and turn.

South Africa's left-handed batter Tony de Zorzi showcased remarkable composure against the Pakistani spinners. He remained unbeaten on 81, playing a careful and controlled innings, and helped his side inch closer to the Pakistan total despite the challenging conditions.

On the South African side, left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy was a revelation, producing a career-best haul of 6-117 in the first innings. His spell of three wickets in four balls helped restrict Pakistan to 378, giving South Africa a fighting chance in the match.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan made significant contributions both with the bat and in the field. Rizwan scored 75 runs in Pakistan's innings and also held on to three crucial catches on day two, dismissing Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, and Tristan Stubbs. His all-round performance was vital in keeping South Africa under pressure.

Babar Azam, on the other hand, had a quieter day. He scored just 23 runs in Pakistan's first innings and took one catch on Day 2, removing Ryan Rickleton. While not as impactful as Rizwan, Azam's contribution was steady and added to Pakistan's overall dominance in the field.

As the match moves into day three, South Africa will need contributions from the lower order to reduce the deficit and put themselves in a position to challenge Pakistan. The first Test has already shown a competitive edge, with both teams relying heavily on their spinners in conditions that favor turn and bounce, setting the stage for an exciting continuation of the contest.

The performances of Rizwan and Noman Ali, alongside de Zorzi's resilience, have become key talking points as Pakistan look to maintain their advantage.