Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Final: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Date, IST Time Info

1 Team News — Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka heaped praise on their bowling line-up and said the Sri Lanka bowlers can challenge any batting line-up going around.

Wanindu Hasaranga's 3-wicket haul followed by Pathum Nissanka's brilliant unbeaten 55-run knock guided Sri Lanka to an easy five-wicket victory over Pakistan in their Super 4 clash at Asia Cup 2022.

Sri Lanka ended the Super 4 stage campaign with three victories in as many matches, defeating Afghanistan, India and Pakistan.

“Always acceptable these kinds of results. The combination we have with the left-arm fast bowlers, the leg spinners - the variation we have is amazing,” said Dasun Shanaka.

“I think the extras were a concern in this game, and the lines the fast bowlers bowled. These are areas we can improve, if we could get early wickets in the next game that will be good.”

2 Team News — Pakistan

“Our batting has done well against India and Afghanistan when we chased. You might think that it was a small total and Naseem Shah won it for us but all eleven players batted. We are confident of doing well in the final,” said Pakistan bowling coach Saqlain Mushtaq.

“Shocks do happen in cricket when wickets fall. Sri Lanka played better cricket and won. As a team, one should not be thinking about the outcome of the toss,” he added.

3 Asia Cup 2022 final date and time

The Asia Cup 2022 final is scheduled to be held on September 11 (Sunday). The final will start at 7.30 PM IST.

4 Asia Cup 2022 Final telecast

The Asia Cup 2022 Final can be watched on Star Sports Networks in India while the live streaming will be on Disney + HotStar.