Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan vs UAE Clash ON; Match Referee Andy Pycroft "Rested" Amid PCB's Furore, Richie Richardson Likely To Officiate Updated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 8:04 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

DUBAI: In a dramatic turn of events, ICC Elite Panel match referee Andy Pycroft is "unlikely" to officiate the crucial Asia Cup match between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday (September 17). The move comes amid intense pressure and a formal complaint from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which had demanded Pycroft's immediate removal from the tournament following the "no handshake" controversy with India.

A highly-placed source within the PCB confirmed the development to PTI, stating, "Pakistan will play the tournament, but Andy Pycroft will not be officiating the match against the UAE." This decision appears to be a "middle-of-the-road" solution, allowing the PCB a face-saving victory while avoiding a pullout from the tournament-a threat that was reportedly on the cards. Richie Richardson has reportedly being summoned to do duty in their must-win fixture for the two teams.

The controversy originated from Pakistan's previous match against India, where the Indian players opted not to shake hands with their opponents in solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The PCB, however, blamed Pycroft for the incident, alleging that the match referee had instructed both captains to skip the customary handshake at the toss. This led to a formal complaint being lodged with the ICC, accusing Pycroft of violating the ICC Code of Conduct and the "spirit of cricket."

While the ICC had initially rejected the PCB's demand for Pycroft's removal from the entire tournament, this latest development suggests a compromise has been reached. It remains unclear whether Pycroft will return to officiate any of Pakistan's remaining matches, should they qualify for the Super Four stage. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has yet to officially respond to queries on the matter.

The pressure from the PCB, headed by Mohsin Naqvi, was evident, with the board also cancelling a pre-match press conference on Wednesday (September 16). Pycroft, a seasoned official who has refereed over 100 Tests, has been a part of several high-profile flashpoints in the past, including the infamous 'sandpaper-gate' scandal involving Steve Smith and Virat Kohli's heated on-field exchange with Sam Konstas.

For Pakistan, the match against the UAE is a must-win encounter to secure a spot in the Super Four. A victory would set up another highly anticipated clash with arch-rivals India on Sunday. The PCB's successful push for Pycroft's temporary removal, even if it is a single-match concession, underscores the high-stakes and volatile nature of the diplomatic tensions that have overshadowed the on-field action.