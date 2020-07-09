Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PCB confirms cancellation of Asia Cup 2020; road all-clear for BCCI to have a full-fledged IPL 2020

By
PCB confirms cancellation of Asia Cup 2020; road all-clear for BCCI to have a full-fledged IPL 2020

New Delhi, July 9: After BCCI president announced that Asia Cup 2020 has been cancelled, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that they have agreed to host the event in 2022. Sri Lanka will be hosting the event next year. The development further clears the door for the BCCI to organise IPL 2020.

Pakistan originally had the hosting rights of the six-team continental event but considering the alarming COVID-19 situation, the PCB had decided to swap it with Sri Lanka. PCB chief Ehsan Mani said the decision was made due to the worsening pandemic.

"The Asian Cricket Council is looking at organising it next year. It is too dangerous to host it this year We had swapped the event with Sri Lanka this year because it is one of the least affected (in South Asia) from the virus," the veteran administrator told PTI.

Mani said there was no politics behind the postponement and the decision was taken purely on safety grounds. "We were originally going to host it but when I looked at the COVID situation in UAE and Pakistan and other South Asia countries, the only country which was ahead of the cycle was Sri Lanka and most likely to conduct the event.

"So Sri Lanka Cricket and PCB discussed it, we put the swap proposal to the ACC and it was approved by the board. There was no politics, it was just for sake of preserving cricket and nothing else," Mani added.

On July 8, Ganguly told 'sports tak' in an instagram live session, "Asia Cup cancel ho chuka hai, jo September me tha (Asia Cup, which was to be held in September, has been cancelled)."

With T20 World Cup in October-November also unlikely to go ahead in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Asia Cup's cancellation allows the BCCI to have a full-fledged IPL in the same window. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) met last month to decide on the road ahead for the continental event but no decision was taken.

(With PTI Inputs)

More BCCI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, July 9, 2020, 18:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue