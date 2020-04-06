PCB receives apology for PSL live streaming controversy: Sources

A source well-informed about the developments on this issue told PTI that the high profile media company had sent an apology after the PCB raised the issue of the rights being sold to the betting company 'Bet 365' without its knowledge.

The issue became a cause of embarrassment for the PCB as betting or gambling in any form is illegal in the country.

"The fact is that PCB became aware that the PSL matches were being live streamed by Bet 365 on its website as soon as the league started on 20th February," the source said.