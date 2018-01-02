PCB should follow BCCI's footsteps, have a coach like Dravid for the U-19 team: Raja

Karachi, Jan 2: Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes Pakistan Cricket Board should take a leaf out of the books of the Indian Cricket board and appoint a former legend like Rahul Dravid as coach of the U-19 team to help develop young budding cricketers.

"I think the PCB should also consider appointing a former Test player who is well reputed and respected with the national junior team just like India has done in the case of Rahul Dravid (India U-19 and A coach)," Raja said as Pakistan prepare for this month's ICC U-19 World Cup in New Zealand.

Raja insisted that at the youth level identifying individual talent and preparing them for the future was more important than team achievements.

"I don't think winning is as important as recognising individuals who are talented and then educating and grooming them. India will benefit from the presence of someone like Rahul Dravid who is a role model for youngsters," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that when a youngster has a teacher and mentor like Dravid he learns a lot and becomes a better person and sportsman.

"Pakistan should also think on these lines because at the under-16 and 19 levels identifying individuals who can be good investments for the future is very important."

44-year-old Dravid has been working with India's junior teams for quite some time and he's been largely been hailed for the success of the senior Indian cricket team because the quality of bench has improved manifolds under his watchful eyes.

Youngsters are performing at junior and India A levels to eventually get a call-up into the senior team. Such a practice has a helped the Indian cricket scale new height.

Earlier, Mohmmad Hafeez tweeted a selfie with Dravid and called him a 'great human being' who is always ready to help.

"Met with a man called THE WALL in cricket RAHUL bhai @Im_Dravid he is a great human being always there to talk about cricket & helping u out, honoured to play with him in the Feild & always pleasure to meet U, stay blessed," Hafeez tweeted.