Cricket PCB takes huge step after Asia Cup Defeat: Haris Rauf, Babar Azam & Pakistan players Will have No Access to.... By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 15:29 [IST]

After suffering a heartbreaking defeat to India in the Asia Cup 2025 final, the Pakistan cricket team has been dealt another setback, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suspending all No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players seeking to feature in overseas T20 franchise leagues. The move comes at a sensitive time, especially with several leading Pakistan stars having already committed to upcoming tournaments abroad.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the PCB is looking to implement a performance-based approach to granting NOCs, emphasizing contributions at both the national and domestic levels. However, no clarity has been given on the timeframe of such an evaluation or what exemptions, if any, might be introduced.

"With the approval of Chairman PCB, all No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players with respect to participation in leagues and other overseas tournaments are hereby put on hold until further orders," read the official notice circulated by PCB CEO Sumair Ahmad Syed, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

This unexpected directive could affect several Pakistani regulars in franchise cricket. Seven players including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi had registered for the 2025-26 Big Bash League, while 18 names-among them Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, and Naseem Shah feature in the ILT20 auction list.

The likes of Haris Rauf, Salman Agha and others are also expected to be in the wishlist of many foreign franchise tournaments. Despite showing promise in the Asia Cup, Pakistan's underwhelming outing against India in three occasions is a cause for concern, and now PCB is implementing a strict way to curb player's time with these leagues.

Pakistan will be playing in a multiformat series against South Africa up next. The Men in Green will be up against the Proteas in a 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is - which will start from October 12 and continue till November 8.