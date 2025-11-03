Smriti Mandhana to tie the Knot after Women's World Cup Victory - Dates Confirmed, Wedding will Take place in....

Cricket Players Stranded, Bills Unpaid: Heaven's Premier League in Srinagar in Doldrums as Organizers Flee without Payment
Updated: Monday, November 3, 2025

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Indian Heaven's Premier League (IHPL), which began on October 25 in Srinagar with eight teams and international stars like Chris Gayle, Thisara Perera, Jesse Ryder, and Devon Smith, has faced a chaotic collapse.

The tournament, scheduled to end on November 8, saw matches abruptly cancelled due to "technical reasons" announced on a Saturday morning. Players and officials were shocked when hotel staff informed them that the organisers had fled the city without paying for their accommodation.

Apart from foreigners, former India players Gurkeerat Sing Mann, Manpreet Gony and other prominent ex-IPL names were also in action.

Mellisa Juniper, an English Cricket Board official umpiring the event, stated, "The hotel management informed us in the morning. No payment has been made to any of us."

The league, organised by Yuva Society Mohali, promoted itself as "India's new cricketing movement uniting sports, youth and tourism in the heart of Jammu and Kashmir" and described itself on its website as "more than a league... an experience that blends entertainment, opportunity and culture."

An umpire revealed he had been asked to bring international players, including three from the West Indies - Devon Smith, Craig Williams, and Garey Mathurin. He expressed disappointment, saying, "This is not good for the cricket league, for Srinagar, and for the country."

Many international players left the Kashmir Valley early after sensing trouble. The Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council distanced itself from the event, stating it only provided the ground and had no role in the organisation.

MyKhel spoke with the Radisson Collection Hotel in Srinagar, which confirmed the non-payment issue.

"There was some issue yesterday, and the management is looking into the matter. Some of the players are still staying with us. We are back working but the non-payment issue is not yet resolved," a source close to the Hotel said in condition of anonymity.

The issues had been lingering since the start of the tournament. As Greater Kashmir reported, a local player decided not to play, citing irregularities and non-payment. The matches were slated at the Bakshi Stadium in the heart of the picturesque Srinagar, but things have unravelled shockingly.