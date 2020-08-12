Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Please speak to BCCI about our rights: Mumbai scorers write to MCA

By Pti

Mumbai, Aug 12: A group of empanelled scorers from the Mumbai Cricket Association have urged the state body to take up the issue of medical insurance and ex-gratia amount with the BCCI in these troubled times due to COVID-19 which has affected their livelihood.

The scorers have written a mail to the MCA secretary (a copy of which is in possession of PTI).

"With a new rule, 17 of the BCCI scorers were also deemed as retired from previous season, having attained the age of 60 years. For these scorers, it is a complete stoppage of income by way of match fees from BCCI matches," the letter stated.

Last year, BCCI retired a number of scorers and since it's not a round the year job, the world's richest cricket board doesn't want to employ scorers on a full-time basis.

"Under the circumstances, we appeal to you, to take up our case with the BCCI with the requests that the Board should have a medical group insurance policy for all scorers, active as well as retired," the mail stated.

According to the scorers, the BCCI should help them with a lump sum ex gratia amount, in cases of emergency, to both active and retired scorers.

"Have a proper retirement policy with a fixed monthly pension scheme and / or a one time payment on retirement of scorers to supplement the retired scorers’ income," it stated.

The scorers cited the case of retired MCA scorer Ramesh Parab from Mumbai who was suffering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for over 35 days.

Secondly, they cited the case of Kousik Saha of Kolkata, lost the battle of life in the hospital after suffering from diabetes and suffered from cardiac arrest. "The retired scorers are separately taking up their issue with BCCI individually but if the state associations write and take up these issues with BCCI, there is better weightage as well as importance to it," the mail read.

More BCCI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 2,329,638 | World - 20,511,787
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 18:57 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue