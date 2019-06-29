Pradeep ruled out of Cricket World Cup with chickenpox

ICC World Cup Special Page | Points Table

Pradeep featured in three of the Lions' games at the tournament to date, returning 4-31 in the victory over Afghanistan and picking up the match-winning wicket of Mark Wood as hosts England were stunned at Headingley last week.

But he missed Friday's nine-wicket hammering at the hands of South Africa in Durham and will play no further part in the competition, with Sri Lanka needing to beat West Indies and India to have any hope of a semi-final spot.

Right-arm seamer Rajitha has taken five wickets in his six ODI appearances, the last of which came against South Africa in March.

Sri Lanka face the Windies at The Riverside on Monday before concluding their group-stage campaign against India at Headingley on July 6.