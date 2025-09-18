Jose Mourinho Returns To Benfica As Manager With Ambitions For Success Until 2027

Cricket Pragyan Ojha and RP Singh Appointed BCCI Selectors Of South and Central Zones: Sources By Avinash Sharma Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 23:04 [IST]

New Delhi, September 18: Former India cricketers Pragyan Ojha and Rudra Pratap Singh have been appointed as the new South and Central Zone Selectors in the BCCI's senior national selection panel. The duo will fill the vacant slots left by Subroto Banerjee (Central Zone) and S. Sharath (South Zone), sources confirmed to myKhel.

"Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha and pacer RP Singh are going to be new selectors from South and Central Zone respectively," sources revealed on Thursday (September 18).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had invited applications last month. However, the response from high-profile former cricketers was limited. Among those who applied were ex-India fast bowler Praveen Kumar, former Uttar Pradesh pacer Ashish Winston Zaidi, and Himachal Pradesh's Shakti Singh. Despite the competition, Ojha and RP Singh emerged as frontrunners due to their international experience and eligibility under BCCI's criteria.

Eligibility Criteria for Selectors

The BCCI laid down clear eligibility requirements for the role:

A minimum of 7 Test matches or 30 First-Class matches, or a combination of 10 ODIs and 20 First-Class matches.

Candidates must have retired from professional cricket at least five years ago.

Applicants should not have served on any BCCI cricket committee for more than five years in total.

Both Ojha and RP Singh comfortably met these standards, making them the strongest candidates.

RP Singh: 2007 World Cup Winner

Left-arm pacer RP Singh enjoyed a notable career for India between 2005 and 2011, featuring in 14 Tests, 58 ODIs, and 10 T20Is. He played a vital role in India's historic 2007 ICC T20 World Cup triumph in South Africa under MS Dhoni's captaincy. Known for his ability to swing the ball, RP Singh was instrumental in several of India's overseas victories during his career.

Pragyan Ojha: Test Specialist Spinner

Pragyan Ojha, meanwhile, made his mark as a reliable left-arm spinner for India between 2008 and 2013. He represented India in 24 Tests, 18 ODIs, and 6 T20Is, claiming 113 wickets in the longest format. His success in Test cricket, especially on turning tracks, remains his biggest achievement.

The selection process was overseen by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe, and Sulakshna Naik. The CAC's role is to evaluate applicants, conduct interviews, and recommend suitable candidates to BCCI's office-bearers for final approval.

With Ojha and RP Singh expected to take charge from next month, the new selection panel will step into an important phase of Indian cricket. Their responsibilities will include selecting squads for upcoming bilateral series and major ICC tournaments.

Their inclusion brings a blend of fresh perspectives and experience from different eras of the game. While RP Singh brings fast-bowling insights and the mindset of a T20 World Cup winner, Ojha adds his expertise in spin bowling and red-ball cricket strategy.

This development could provide a balanced approach to India's selection strategies as the team gears up for a packed international calendar.