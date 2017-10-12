Preview: 3rd T20I: India keen to wrap the series

Hyderabad, October 12: India will be itching to bounce back from the thrashing they received in Guwahati when they take on Australia in the series-deciding third and final T20 International in Hyderabad on Friday (October 13).

India had a forgettable day at the Baraspara Stadium in all departments after they lost the toss.

The home batsmen were found wanting against the swinging ball with rookie Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff doing the bulk of the damage.

Captain Virat Kohli was out for a rare duck and he, along with the rest of the batting line-up, would be eager to make amends.

India's new ball bowlers did alright but wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were taken to the cleaners by Moises Henriques and Travis Head, who shared a match-winning partnership of 109.

Yadav especially bowled either too short or too full and the set batsmen did not have any difficulty in punishing the loose balls.

Despite the hammering the spinners received, it is unlikely that Kohli will make a change and bring in Axar Patel.

Similar is the case in the pace department which means veteran Ashish Nehra, who is set to announce his retirement in the next series, will sit out again.

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is usually good for batting and fans will be expecting a run feast after the low-scoring affair on a damp pitch in Guwahati.

Though it has been a regular venue in the IPL, it will be the first time that a T20 International will be played here.

There are chances of rain as well with the weathermen expecting the ongoing spell to last till October 20.

Match begins at: 7 pm

Live on: Star Sports