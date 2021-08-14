Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav complete quarantine, join Team India at Lord's: BCCI

The two cricketers have joined the team at Lord's cricket ground where the Virat Kohli-led side is locked into a second Test of the five-match series. Suryakumar and Prithvi - who arrived in the United Kingdom earlier this month as replacement players - remained in Nottingham to complete their quarantine.

Shaw and Suryakumar, who linked up with the squad in Nottingham on August 3, completed their 10-day quarantine on August 13 and they can now train with the rest of the side.

They will be available for selection from the third Test, starting August 25 at Leeds. The nine-day gap between the second and third Test will certainly give the duo ample chance to train and get the match ready in case the team management feels the necessity of playing either of the two.

United Kingdom moved Indian travellers from red to amber list from August 8, which allowed BCCI president Sourav Ganguly arrived in London to watch the second Test at Lord's.

The move from red to the amber list means that any person who is fully vaccinated as per UK health authorities protocol will not need to serve the mandatory 10-day hard quarantine period which the likes of Shaw and Surya are currently serving, having arrived in a commercial flight from Colombo.

The Indian camp was hit with a COVID-19 pandemic when Krunal Pandya tested positive during the limited-overs series in Sri Lanka. As many as nine Indian cricketers were removed from the squad as a lot of uncapped players were handed the debut caps. The development, however, put the travel of replacement players under doubt.