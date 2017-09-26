Prithvi Shaw becomes youngest to slam century in Duleep Trophy final

Lucknow, Sep 26: Young Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw made yet another record as he became the youngest cricketer to slam a ton in a Duleep Trophy final at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium here.

Shaw (17 years and 320 days) reached the milestone while batting for India Red against India Blue on the opening day of the Day-Night match on Monday (September 25).

Shaw also became the second youngest player to notch up a three-figure mark in the Duleep Trophy, many years after Sachin Tendulkar created one when he was 17 years and 262 days old.

The Mumbaikar's 154 and a fluent century by experienced Dinesh Karthik helped India Red finish the day at 317/5 in 83.3 overs. The Duleep Trophy final is a five-day match. The day's play ended nearly seven overs less than the quota.

Karthik made 111 off 155 balls during his 211-run third- wicket partnership with opener Shaw. In his Ranji Trophy debut earlier this year, Shaw had slammed a century and helped Mumbai reach the final of the tournament beating Tamil Nadu by six wickets. While Shaw struck 18 boundaries and a six while facing 249 balls, Karthik hit 12 fours.

Shaw burst into the scene after he aggregated 546 off 330 balls at a Harris Shield school match in Mumbai, recording the third highest score in any form of cricket. It is the same tournament that brought Tendulkar into the limelight nearly three decades ago.

Shaw also displayed decent form on the tour of England recently where he played five youth ODI matches. After India Red elected to bat first, Shaw, along with Akhil Herwadkar, stitched a 74-run partnership for the first wicket before the latter was run-out for 25.

Surya Kumar Yadav did not last long, but Shaw joined forces with skipper Karthik to take India Red to a position of strength.

When Karthik got out at the team score of 300, India Red were comfortably placed with some batting to come, but two quick wickets before the close of play pegged them back a bit.

Left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt (3/83) was the most successful bowler for India Blue.

India Red had topped the table with seven points during the round-robin contest.

(With inputs from PTI)