Prithvi Shaw likely to make ODI debut against West Indies, open innings with Rohit Sharma: Reports

As per an Indian Express report, the teenage sensation might just get a chance to open the innings alongside fellow Mumbaikar Rohit Sharma in the upcoming ODI series against West Indies. The selectors during the review meeting, attended by coach Ravi Shastri, captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, discussed rotating the senior players to keep them fresh before next year's World Cup and are a mulling to try new faces.

The discussions are still on about the possibility of giving Shaw a game, but it won't be a surprise if he does get to make his debut in this series, says the report. Shaw may not feature in India's ODI squad for the first two games but he might be tried out in the remaining games.

A source, who was privy to the meeting was quoted by the news daily as saying, "With an eye to the World Cup, the main focus was how to rotate players. In fact, more than rotation, it would be more about how to save our key players. That's why you would see the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami in and out of the squad, not playing regularly. The players who are important for all formats will be adequately taken care of. Going ahead also, these things will keep happening."

Hence, the selectors might rest in-form Shikhar Dhawan, who remains the first choice opener in the ODIs, might be rested after the first two ODIs. Dhawan was named the player of the tournament in the recently concluded Asia Cup after emerging as the highest run-getter in the six-nation contest.

The selectors might also try some other new faces in the limited-overs' series against Windies.