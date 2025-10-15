Argentina vs Puerto Rico Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch International Friendly Match on TV and Online?

Prithvi Shaw out for a Duck, Maharashtra lose Three Wickets without a Run in Ranji Trophy Opener against Kerala By Sauradeep Ash Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Prithvi Shaw has started disastrously as the Maharashtra batter has been dismissed for a duck on his Ranji Trophy debut for his new team.

Maharashtra, playing against Kerala, were put into bat by the Kerala captain Mohammad Azharuddeen, and the Kerala side has made a terrific start, with the prized wicket of Shaw.

Prithvi, who was opening the batting for Maharashtra, managed to get a connection in the first two deliveries but failed to score any run. But in the fourth delivery, Shaw was caught in front and was given out LBW.

The India batter was stunned after being given out, as he also went up to his partner for a chat, before walking off the ground.

Nidheesh, on the other hand, provided a perfect start to Kerala. The things have gone since better for Kerala, who has picked up two more wickets since. Nidheesh dismissed Siddesh Veer in the very next delivery, while in the 2nd over, NP Basil has picked up Arshin Kulkarni after a stunning Rohan Kunnummal catch. At the moment, Maharashtra are three down without a run, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ankit Bawne at the crease.

Prithvi Shaw moved to Maharashtra

Prithvi Shaw's move to Maharashtra from Mumbai ahead of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season marks a fresh start for the talented batsman aiming to revive his dwindling red-ball career. After being dropped from Mumbai's Ranji side due to fitness issues and discipline concerns, Shaw committed to improving his game, working hard on fitness with a trainer and a dietician. His Maharashtra debut in the pre-season was impressive, where he scored a century against Mumbai.