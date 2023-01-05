PSL: English County side Middlesex exploring options to play in Pakistan Super League

To begin with, Middlesex could send a squad to Pakistan for a pre-season warm-up tour "as a sign of commitment", a report in The Cricketer said on Thursday (January 5).

"The PCB are interested in including overseas domestic teams in the PSL and we have held talks with them," Middlesex CEO, Andrew Cornish, has been quoted as saying in the report.

"Those talks have been very positive and we expect them to continue in the coming weeks," Cornish added.

The report also said the talks have progressed "really well" and more negotiations will take place shortly. The report added that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have been made aware of the negotiations and they have no issues.

Pakistan pace bowler and PSL side Lahore Qalandars' skipper Shaheen Afridi was Middlesex's overseas player last season.

The county side feels that the timing of the PSL - from from mid-Feb to the end of March - is suitable for English sides, and the tour would also substantially reduce Middlesex's funding issues.

The report said that PSL could make an exception for Middlesex by not charging any fee, and instead utilise the county side's commercial reach at Lord's to popularise the teams playing in the Pakistan league.

Middlesex are also reportedly planning playing opportunities for their women's side, junior sides and disability team.