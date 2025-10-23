English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
Punjab Kings appoint former India spinner as new Bowling Coach for IPL 2026

By MyKhel Staff
Punjab Kings (PBKS) have appointed former India cricketer Sairaj Bahutule as their new spin bowling coach ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026 season. The franchise made the announcement on Wednesday, confirming that Bahutule replaces Sunil Joshi, who held the position from 2023 to 2025.

A seasoned first-class player and an experienced coach, Bahutule has previously worked with domestic teams such as Kerala, Gujarat, Vidarbha, and Bengal, in addition to serving on the coaching staff of Rajasthan Royals. Known for nurturing young talent, he brings valuable experience in shaping bowling strategies across formats.

Punjab Kings appoint former India spinner as new Bowling Coach

PBKS CEO Satish Menon welcomed the appointment, saying, "We extend our sincere thanks to Sunil Joshi for his dedicated service and contribution to the Punjab Kings over the years. As we look forward, we are thrilled to welcome Sairaj Bahutule to our coaching staff. Sairaj's deep understanding of the game, particularly his extensive experience in grooming domestic bowlers and managing strategy, will be invaluable to our side. His expertise aligns perfectly with our vision of building a strong and cohesive bowling unit for the season ahead."

Expressing his enthusiasm, Bahutule said, "I'm really excited to join Punjab Kings as a spin bowling coach for the upcoming IPL season. This is a team that plays a different brand of cricket, and I can see the potential is massive. They have a bunch of talented players, and I'm looking forward to working with them to refine their skills and help them reach new heights."

Story first published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 15:16 [IST]
