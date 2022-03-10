Rahul Chahar gets married to longtime girlfriend Ishani Johar in a destination wedding in Goa

The Rajasthan cricketer - who will be playing for Punjab Kings in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 - reportedly took the nuptial vows in a private ceremony in the coastal state. The wedding ceremony was a low-key affair where close family members and friends were present in the ceremony.

The 22-year-old Chahar shared a series of photos on his Instagram handle to share the good news with his fans and followers. Chahar captioned his image: "Our Happily ever after!!"

Chahar was engaged to Ishani - who is a fashion designer by profession - in December 2019 and the couple has been spotted together for quite some time. Ishani was often spotted in Mumbai Indians' camp during the IPL.

India pacer and Rahul Chahar's cousin Deepak Chahar also attended the wedding and even shared images on his social media handle from the wedding.

Rahul's India teammates Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini congratulated the couple and extended their wishes to the newlyweds. Rahul's former IPL franchise and five-time champions Mumbai Indians along with his current team Punjab Kings congratulated the couple for starting new innings.

"SHER Dulhania Le Gaye. Congratulations to @rdchahar1 and Ishani on the beginning of their new innings. May this be the best partnership of your life. #SherSquad, congratulate the newly married 👩‍❤️‍👨 in the comments. #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings" tweeted Punjab Kings on their social media handle.

Mumbai Indians tweeted, "Badhai ho, @rdchahar1! Wishing Rahul & Ishani a very happy married life from the entire #OneFamily."