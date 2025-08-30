Cricket Breaking: Rahul Dravid leaves Rajasthan Royals head coach role ahead of IPL 2026 By MyKhel Staff Updated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 14:00 [IST]

Rajasthan Royals has announced that Rahul Dravid will leave the franchise as head coach. The franchise released a statement on social media on Saturday (August 30).

Dravid has been a key figure in the Royals' journey for many years, known for his leadership that influenced a generation of players and instilled strong values within the squad. He joined the franchise after leaving the India head coach role in 2024.

"Rajasthan Royals today announced that head coach Rahul Dravid will conclude his tenure with the franchise ahead of IPL 2026. Rahul has been central to the Royals' journey for many years. His leadership has influenced a generation of players, instilled strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise," a statement from RR said.

The Royals also confirmed that they offered Dravid a bigger role, but the former India coach was not willing to take it.

"As part of the franchise's structural review, Rahul had been offered a broader position at the franchise, but has chosen not to take this. The Rajasthan Royals, its players, and millions of fans worldwide extend heartfelt thanks to Rahul for his remarkable service to the franchise," it added.

Rahul Dravid at Rajasthan Royals

Rahul Dravid started his life as a Royal as a player (2011-2013), and Dravid was a consistent top-order batsman and captain for two seasons, contributing significantly with over 1,300 runs and leading the team to the IPL 2013 playoffs and the Champions League T20 final the same year.

After retiring as a player, he served as mentor for the Royals from 2014 to 2015, nurturing young talent and creating a positive team environment that saw playoff finishes. In September 2024, Dravid was appointed head coach of Rajasthan Royals on a multi-year contract, beginning with the 2025 IPL season. His first season as head coach in 2025 was challenging, with the team finishing ninth in the points table.