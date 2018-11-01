Rahul Dravid receives ICC Hall of Fame award from Sunil Gavaskar

Cricket

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 1: Former India captain and legendary batsman Rahul Dravid on Thursday (November 1) received the ICC Hall of Fame and became the fifth Indian to be inducted into the elite club.

Dravid, who was inducted into the elite club along with Ricky Ponting and Claire Taylor by the ICC, received the honour from Sunil Gavaskar who also happens to the ICC Hall of Famer.

Dravid was honoured ahead of the fifth One-Day International between India and West Indies at Thiruvananthapuram.

Bishan Singh Bedi (2009), Sunil Gavaskar (2009), Kapil Dev (2009), Anil Kumble (2015) and now Rahul Dravid (2018) are the only Indians to have been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Ponting is the 25th from Australia to do so. Taylor is the seventh woman overall and the third woman player from England to be named in the list.

Dravid had amassed 13,288 runs in 164 Tests with 36 centuries and 10,889 runs in 344 ODIs with 12 centuries. The stylish right-handed batsman from Karnataka was in 2004 named as the ICC Cricketer of the Year as well as the ICC Test Player of the Year.

Earlier this year, after being named for the honour, Dravid said: "It is a matter of great honour to be named by the ICC in the Cricket Hall of Fame. To find your name in a list of all-time greats across generations is something one only dreams of while setting out on a cricket career and the kind of recognition that would delight any player.

"I'm thankful to my near and dear ones as well as players I have played with and against, coaches and officials who have backed me over the years and helped me develop as a cricketer.

"I would also like to thank the KSCA and the BCCI for all the support over the years and the ICC for recognizing my achievements and picking me in this group of Hall of Fame inductees."

