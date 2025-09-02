Irfan Pathan blames MS Dhoni again for India snub, says 'I had no habits of setting Hookah for Someone'

Cricket Rahul Dravid 'Sort of Kicked Out' of Rajasthan Royals, AB de Villiers Claims on Royals Exit By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 11:22 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Rahul Dravid's exit as head coach of the Rajasthan Royals has sparked significant discussion, particularly following a candid claim by former South African cricketer AB de Villiers.

Dravid parted ways with the IPL franchise on August 30, 2025, after a challenging season where the Royals finished ninth with only four wins out of 14 matches. De Villiers, speaking on his social media show 360 LIVE, made a striking assertion about Dravid's departure.

"It sort of sounds to me like it was an owner or management kind of call. They gave him an option to have a broader role in the team. He sort of turned that down. Maybe he was upset because he really wanted to be still involved. He wanted to be in the dugout. Maybe it was his call. I don't know," De Villiers said.

He further elaborated on the pressures of coaching in competitive leagues, comparing it to the high expectations seen in football's Premier League where managerial changes are swift if trophies don't follow.

De Villiers also criticized the Royals' 2025 auction strategy, particularly their decision to let go of key players like Jos Buttler, which he saw as a misstep.

"Sometimes you see it in the Premier League as well, the football league, where the managers and the coaches are always under huge pressure to perform and to bring trophies home. And once they don't, they start hearing from the owners... It sounds to me like the fact that he turned down that other role, sort of like he was kicked out, which is never ideal. But maybe Rajasthan have different ideas for the upcoming season. Maybe they want to shake things up a bit and move forward with that," De Villiers commented.

Dravid's decision to decline the broader role offered by Rajasthan Royals appears to have been a pivotal factor in his exit. His influence on the team and the sport remains widely respected, and his departure leaves big shoes to fill.