Rajasthan Royals fans will be happy with Donovan Ferreira's blistering knock for Joburg Super Kings: RP Singh

It was the wicketkeeper-batter's effort which rescued the Faf du Plessis-led side from 27/4 and helped the Super Kings post a competitive 190/6. The Yellow Brigaded defeated Super Giants by 16 runs in a nail-biting tussle on Wednesday (January 11).

Ferreira's IPL 2023 franchise

Ferreira was snapped by Rajasthan Royals for INR 50 lakhs in last month's IPL 2023 player auction and the franchise would be happy with his performance in a high-pressure contest. The right-handed batter has so far played 27 T20s in his career and has compiled 621 runs with an impressive strike rate of over 158.

Donovan Ferreira: Stats, IPL Team, An Amazing SA20 Debut

Zaheer, RP Singh laud Ferreira

Former India cricketers Zaheer Khan and RP Singh commended the 24-year-old cricketer from Pretoria for showing maturity in a high-stakes contest.

Speaking on Ferreira's performance on Match Centre Live, Viacom18 Sports expert Zaheer Khan said, "It wasn't easy for anyone to just come in out there and do what he did. He really took the game to the opposition and showed that intent. The counter-attack was needed at that stage. But he had a terrific day out there not only with the bat with but with the ball in hand as well. He chipped in with that one wicket except for that dropped catch maybe if you have to be like really critical. But it looks like he could do nothing wrong and some of the shots which he played was superb it was power, it was timing, and it was an innovation as well."

Zaheer's former India teammate, RP Singh also mentioned how important of a buy Ferreira might turn out to be for Rajasthan Royals. "Royals fans will be happy with Ferreira. He brings a lot of variety to the team, and fields well, though he dropped a catch. He is a keeper and bowls as well. Loved his intent, plays aggressively, and looks to play straight and plays spinners well as well. He played big shots and absorbed the pressure well. The partnership with (Romario) Shephard was the turning point of the match."

Former South Africa batting legend AB de Villiers - who is an IPL legend - also lauded Ferreira following his knock against Super Giants and tweeted, "Donovan Ferreira another proper player! The talent is here @SA20_League."

Joburg Super Kings will next face MI Cape Town on Saturday (January 14) in Cape Town at 9:00 pm.