Ranji Trophy: A complete Recap of the Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals Fixtures, Where to Watch

This will be the sixth semi-final in the last ten years for Karnataka, who look to lift their 9th Ranji title this year.

The quarter-finals saw some dominating display by the four qualified teams as they proved too strong for their opponents. Here is the recap of the quarter-finals-

Jharkhand vs Bengal:

Bengal made light work of Jharkhand at the Eden Gardens in the quarter-finals. Batting first, Jharkhand were bundled out for 173 in the first innings. Bengal had a lead of 155 runs after their first innings, and in the end, chased down 69 runs in their second innings to complete a comprehensive victory by 9 wickets. Bengal pacer Akash Deep was the Player of the Match as he picked up 6 wickets.

Success is best when it’s shared 👍



Sharing our team’s win with u all as your blessings and wishes helped us beat Jharkand today in d quarters finals. Next is the Semi-finals of the Ranji trophy 🏆 Again will be needing the blessings and wishes 🙏 #TeamBengal pic.twitter.com/pYTveKxIhj — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) February 3, 2023

Andhra Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh:

Despite Hanuma Vihari's courageous display with a broken hand, Andhra suffered a defeat at the hands of Madhya Pradesh. Andhra had a 151-run lead at the end of their first inning, but collapsed for just 93 runs in their second to give MP the advantage. Chasing 245, Yash Dubey (58) and Rajat Patidar (55) steered the MP ship in the right direction as they completed a 5-wicket win in Indore.

Uttarakhand vs Karnataka:

Uttarakhand's adventure in the Ranji Trophy came to an end in an unceremonious manner as they got drubbed by Karnataka. Muralidhara Venkatesh's five-wicket haul wrapped the Uttarakhand first inning just for 116 runs. In reply, Karnataka amassed a massive 606 runs, courtesy of Shreyas Gopal, who was the star with the bat as he scored 161 runs. Devdutt Padikkal (69), Mayank Agarwal (83), Nikin Jose (62) and Ravikumar Samarth (82) - all the top four batters of them scored 50+ runs. In the second inning, Uttarakhand suffered another batting catastrophe as they managed only 209 runs. Shreyas Gopal was adjudged player of the match.

Saurashtra vs Punjab:

A clinical display by Saurashtra has taken them to the penultimate hurdle of a Ranji season yet again. Parth Bhut's excellent hundred (111) took them to 303 runs in the first inning. Punjab, with a fantastic start, scored 431 runs in their first time with the bat. Prabhsimran Singh (126) and Naman Dhir (131) both scored centuries while captain Mandeep Singh (91) also played a valiant knock.

Despite being 60/4 at one stage, Saurashtra managed to score 379 runs in their second innings. Punjab, chasing a target of 252 to book a semi-final spot, collapsed in their second innings. Parth Bhut turned provider with the ball this time as he ran through the Punjab batters with a five-for, getting Punjab bowled out at 180 runs.

Parth was the standout performer as he scored 162 runs in the match and picked up 8 wickets.

Ranji Semi-Finals Fixtures and Dates:

Semi-Final Dates: February 8 to February 12

Semi-Final Matches:

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh

Saurashtra vs Karnataka

Where to Watch Ranji Trophy:

The Ranji Semi-Finals can be watched on Star Sports Network from 9 am IST on the given dates. The matches can also be live-streamed through Disney+ Hotstar App and Website.