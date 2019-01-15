Ranji Trophy: Kerala strike back, reduce Gujarat to 97/4

Gujarat won the toss and sent the host into bat and struck at regular intervals to take control. Opener Mohammed Azharudeen (17) was the first to go, bowled by Rush Kalaria. After a 23-run partnership, Kerala lost the wickets of P Rahul (26), Sijomon Joseph and Sachin Baby at the score of 52.

Star batsman Sanju Samson, who has featured for India in T20 internationals, retired hurt, to dent Kerala's chances. Samson retired hurt on 17 after being hit on his hand.

Medium-pacers Roosh Kalari (2 for 63) and C T Gaja (4 for 57) did most of the damage. Sandeep Warrier and Basil Thampi scalped two each to lead the Kerala fightback. Thampi struck a big blow when he dismissed Parthiv for 43 as Gujarat trails by 88 runs.

Brief scores: Kerala 185 all out in 39.3 overs (Basil Thampi 37, P Rahul 26, Vinoop Sheela Manoharan 25, C T Gaja 4 for 57) vs Kerala 97 for 4 in 24 overs (Parthiv Patel 43, Sandeep Warrier 2 for 21, Basil Thampi 2 for 36). PTI SS APR APR