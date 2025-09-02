Rohit Sharma Diet Chart: What food did India stalwart avoid and what did he eat to shed 20 Kgs?

Rashid Khan creates history as highest T20I wicket-taker; No India bowler as Top 10 List revealed

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Rashid Khan has etched his name in the history of T20 international cricket by becoming the highest wicket-taker in the format with a tally of 165 wickets.

He achieved this record milestone during a match against the United Arab Emirates in the 2025 T20I Tri-Series held in Sharjah. At just 26 years old, Rashid reached this landmark in only his 98th T20I match, surpassing New Zealand's Tim Southee, who held the previous record of 164 wickets from 126 matches.

In that record-breaking game, Rashid took 3 wickets for 21 runs, playing a crucial role in restricting the UAE to 150 for 8 while chasing 189 runs set by Afghanistan. His victims included Ethan D'Souza, Asif Khan, and Dhruv Parashar, helping to trigger a collapse in the UAE's batting lineup. This performance not only secured a 38-run victory for Afghanistan but also highlighted Rashid's extraordinary consistency and effectiveness with an exceptional bowling average of 13.75 and an economy rate of 6.07 in T20Is.

Beyond T20Is, he also leads as the highest wicket-taker in all T20 cricket formats with 661 wickets in 488 matches, showcasing his dominance in global T20 leagues and international fixtures alike.

His achievement symbolizes the rise of Afghan cricket on the international stage, with Rashid being the country's most prominent cricketing figure. His ability to spin the ball, maintain tight control, and take wickets consistently has made him a match-winner for Afghanistan and a challenge for batsmen across the cricketing world.

Top 10 Bowlers Most T20I Wickets

Rashid Khan has now eclipsed New Zealand pacer Tim Southee as the highest wicket taker in T20I cricket. The top 10 list features a number of bowlers across countries. Check Out the Top Ten-

Player Country Matches Wickets Rashid Khan AFG 98 165 Tim Southee NZ 126 164 Ish Sodhi NZ 126 150 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 129 149 Mustafizur Rahman BAN 113 142 Adil Rashid ENG 127 135 Wanindu Hasaranga SL 79 131 Adam Zampa AUS 103 130 Mark Adair IRE 89 128 Ehsan Khan HKG 94 127