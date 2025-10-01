Cricket Ravichandran Ashwin goes Unsold in ILT20 Auction - Will India legend return to Auction Again? By MyKhel Staff Updated: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 17:21 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Ravichandran Ashwin has found no team in the ILT20 in its inaugural auction as the India veteran appeared in the auction table.

The former India player, who had a base price of USD 120,000, had no takers in the proceedings.

Ashwin has not been the only veteran who found no team in the auction, as the likes of James Anderson and Mohammad Amir have also gone unsold. But Ashwin and the other players will return later in the evening and will be auctioned again.

Ravichandran Ashwin T20 Career

Ravichandran Ashwin is one of India's premier T20 cricketers, excelling both internationally and in the IPL. In T20 Internationals, Ashwin has played 65 matches, taking 72 wickets with an economy of about 6.91 runs per over, showcasing his effectiveness as an off-spin bowler. He made a notable comeback in the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup after a long absence, contributing key wickets and performances in subsequent series. His ability to vary pace and spin made him a vital member of India's white-ball bowling attack.

In the Indian Premier League, Ashwin had a prolific career spanning more than 16 seasons and five franchises. He started with Chennai Super Kings in 2009 and played a central role in their two IPL title wins in 2010 and 2011, also earning player of the tournament honors in the 2010 Champions League T20. Over 221 IPL matches, he took 187 wickets and scored 833 runs, showing his all-round capabilities. Ashwin also captained Punjab Kings during 2018-19 and played for Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals before retiring from IPL in August 2025.