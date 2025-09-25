Ravichandran Ashwin Makes History as First Indian Male to Join Big Bash League with Sydney Thunder

What was the Exact Reason behind Shreyas Iyer's sudden break from Test Cricket? What did he tell to BCCI?

In a landmark move for Indian cricket, Ravichandran Ashwin has become the first male player from India to sign with a Big Bash League franchise, with Sydney Thunder confirming his inclusion for the 15th season of the T20 tournament.

The former India all-rounder, who retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL) last month, is set to join the Thunder camp in early January, bolstering the team's bid to reach consecutive finals.

Ashwin retired from international cricket in December last year, midway through the Border-Gavaskar Test series, leaving an indelible mark with 537 Test wickets, the seventh-highest in history. Across all formats, he accumulated 765 international wickets in 287 appearances for India.

The 38-year-old also brought the curtain down on his IPL career last month, having played 221 matches for five franchises: Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals. Ashwin was a two-time IPL champion with CSK in 2010 and 2011 and sits fifth on the all-time IPL wicket-takers list with 187 scalps.

Retiring from the IPL allows Ashwin to participate in overseas leagues, as BCCI contracts prohibit Indian players from joining foreign T20 competitions while under contract.

Expressing his excitement over the move, Ashwin said: "Thunder were crystal clear about how they'd use me and brave enough to back it. My conversations with the leadership were excellent, and we're fully aligned on my role. I love how Dave Warner plays the game, and it's always better when your leader shares your mindset. I can't wait to perform for the Thunder Nation."

Sydney Thunder General Manager Trent Copeland welcomed the signing, highlighting Ashwin's influence both on and off the field.

"From the first time we spoke, Ashwin impressed everyone at the Thunder with his passion, desire to win and understanding of what makes our club special. He will bring an injection of fresh energy and world-class bowling mid-tournament, while his presence as a leader and mentor will be invaluable for our young players. Perhaps most excitingly, Ashwin's connection with the rapidly growing Indian diaspora in Western Sydney will inspire a new wave of members and fans to join the Thunder Nation. We can't wait for them to become part of our journey."

Ashwin will share the Sydney Thunder dressing room with stars such as David Warner, Lockie Ferguson, Sam Billings, and Pakistan's Shadab Khan, and is expected to play a pivotal role in the team's push for another finals appearance.