Ravichandran Ashwin responds to fan's taunt on Mankading

The Aussie quick Starc gave non-striker Rashid a warning for stepping out of his crease, rather than running him out via 'Mankading' the ball during the third ODI between England and Australia at Old Trafford on Wednesday (September 16).

While Rashid was left with a smile as Starc sportingly didn't run him out, a fan took to social media to mock Ashwin, asking him to learn about the spirit of the game.

A fan took to twitter, quoting an image from the Australia-England match and wrote, "Please learn something @ashwinravi99. This is how you play the game. #ENGvAUS."

Ashwin, who is known for not backing away, responded to the fan in style via twitter, stating: "I believe in fighting the good fight but wait till the day after and I will get back to you on this. I would like to give a day to myself."

I believe in fighting the good fight but wait till the day after and I will get back to you on this. I would like to give a day to myself.🙏 https://t.co/2LJufUNAnX — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 16, 2020

In 2019, Ashwin mankaded Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler during one of the IPL matches and that incident became one of the biggest talking points in the cricketing spectrum.

The debate is still on ahead of IPL 2020 as Ashwin's head coach at Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting also had different view to it.

Ponting said that he didn't support 'Mankading', but he agreeed that the batsmen were essentially cheating by backing up outside the crease before a ball is bowled. He also called for some sort of penalty for it.

"I think something has to happen with the laws of the game to make sure batsmen can't cheat and there certainly shouldn't be the rule the way it is. I think if you bring in some sort of run penalty for the batsman if they're deliberately leaving their crease and pinching ground that might be the way to go about it," Ponting told Cricket.com.au.

Ashwin, who led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for 2 years in 2018 and 2019, was traded to Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2020. His team will open their campaign on Sunday (September 20) against his former team KXIP.