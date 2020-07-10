Ravindra Jadeja gets emotional on anniversary of Team India's semi-final defeat against New Zealand in 2019 World Cup

The Men In Blue were defeated by New Zealand in the semi-final of the World Cup thus their prolific run in the tournament came to a shocking end. After rain played spoilsport on day one, the match was shifted to the reserve day which proved fatal for the Virat Kohli-led side.

After the in-form top-order faltered under swinging conditions in front of a quality New Zealand pace attack, Jadeja played a brilliant knock of 77 in the match. The southpaw even forged a century stand with former captain MS Dhoni. But both Jadeja and Dhoni's dismissal at the fag end of the run chase proved the final nail in Team India's coffin as they ended up losing the knockout game by 18 runs.

Dhoni's run out was an equally shocking sight for the Indian fans as the wicketkeeper-batsman was looking in control. First, he stopped the fall of wickets and when he started to attack the bowling side and finish the game in his own style, a direct throw from Martin Guptill ended his stay at the crease.

Jadeja shared the image of his dismissal in that game and wrote in his post, "We try our best but still fall short sometimes One of the saddest days!"

One of the saddest days! #oneyearagotoday pic.twitter.com/1U3N3VYyYj — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 10, 2020

Earlier this week, former Australia cricketer-turned-coach Tom Moody said India "sabotaged" their 2019 World Cup campaign by creating uncertainties within the team.

Moody, who was the coach of IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad till last season, said India were strong contenders for the trophy but the team management failed to make the right use of the talent.

"One of the huge challenges India has to face, they like it or not, is the expectation of their talent. There is no question India has got more talent by a long stretch than any country playing our game. But sometimes that can be a burden," Moody told Cricbuzz.

"When you have got too many players to choose from you can cloud your thinking and philosophy on how you want to plan, how you feel you need to play to win a particular tournament. The best example according to me was their campaign in England," Moody said.

There was a constant debate on the number four spot leading into the tournament and Ambati Rayudu was shown the door in controversial circumstances.

"It seems that India was ready to play the tournament 12 months ago but to the lead up to the actual start of the tournament did their very best to sabotage their hopes of winning that tournament by changing batting orders, changing personnel within the batting order, creating uncertainty amongst the whole playing group," said the 54-year-old.