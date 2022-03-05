Ravindra Jadeja slams second Test century, Rajasthan Royals recall Shane Warne's 'Rockstar' tag to him

With his attractive ton, Jadeja reaffirmed his status as the country's premier Test all-rounder while his spin bowling partner Ravichandran Ashwin hit a fifty as India reached a comfortable 468 for 7 at lunch.

Jadeja (102 batting off 166 balls) scored his second Test hundred with 10 boundaries and continued his good form with the bat. In his last Test, which he played at home against New Zealand last year, the left-handed batsman from Saurashtra notched up fifty.

Jadeja became the first player from the Indian side to score a ton in this game and out came the sword celebration. The BCCI shared the video of Jadeja completing his ton and his trademark celebration and captioned it 'Rockstar'.

Jadeja, who was a teenager back then, was christened 'Rockstar' by his Rajasthan Royals captain Shane Warne during the IPL 2008 and the southpaw went on proving the legendary Australia spinner right in the years to come.

Warne - who passed away on Friday (March 4) of a suspected heart attack - left the cricket world in disbelief with his sudden demise.

While reacting to Jadeja's century at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Rajasthan Royals posted a heartfelt caption remembering Warne and claimed the star India all-rounder certainly made him proud.

"100* off 160. Rockstar Jadeja. You've made him proud," tweeted Rajasthan Royals.

The fact that Jadeja's century came a day after Warne's death certainly stands as a perfect tribute to the leg-spin wizard.

Earlier on Friday evening, Jadeja tweeted, "Absolutely shocked to hear about Shane Warne. A terrific statesman of our game. May God bless his soul and my condolences to his loved ones."

An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets with his eye-catching leg-spin. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne snared 293 scalps.