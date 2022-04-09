RCB vs MI IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Scorecard

Pune, April 9: Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched their third win on the trot with a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.
Having restricted Mumbai to 151/6, the Challengers, riding on stellar knocks from opener Anuj Rawat (66) and former skipper Virat Kohli (48 off 36) chased it down with nine balls to spare.
On Saturday, the Challengers impressed with both bat and ball as they clinched their third win of the season, while Mumbai Indians trouble grew as they fell to their fourth consecutive loss of the season.
Despite an onslaught by Suryakumar Yadav in the last four overs, the RCB bowlers had a good outing as wickets crumbled after the opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. The stylish Suryakumar notched up his second successive fifty as Mumbai breached the 150-run mark.
Having restricted the former champions to 151/6, the RCB openers put up a 50-run stand. The Challengers cruised to victory as former skipper Kohli impressed with the bat, while youngster Rawat (66 off 47) notched up his maiden IPL half-century. Rawat and Kohli stitched up a 80 run partnership off 52 deliveries to guide RCB home. Coming into the side for his first match this season, Glenn Maxwell finished it off with back-to-back boundaries.
Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match:
Faf du Plessis (Winning Captain): Feels really good. Mumbai is a strong team and we had excellent bowling for atleast 18 overs. There was something in it for the bowlers in the first innings. We didn't want to give them a good start. Rohit played some good shots but his wicket was valuable. Akash Deep was really good tonight. Brilliant bowling performance. (Chase) Lots of conversations between the two (Anuj) of us. I spoke about him before the tournament. He has potential. The way he's playing the game is beautiful. Very pleased with him.
We want our batters to bat as deep as possible. The collective performance seems to be missing.
Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB): Ya definitely happy with my rhythm. Normally my googly turns more, that's why I love to bowl googly more. (On batting higher up) We have a lot of talent. When I get the chance I'm ready to play.
Anuj Rawat (Player of the Match): Feels great to be scoring runs and winning matches. Am very happy to be doing this. To be honest I was just following process. I was starting well but not finishing (in the other games). I am happy to be able to do that today. Hope many more to come. Lot of backing from coach and management. Am happy and enjoying the company of Virat bhaiya and Faf.
RCB vs MI 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)
Punch Super Striker of the match: Suryakumar Yadav (MI) 68 off 37 deliveries with a strike rate of 183.78
Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - 111 fantasy points
Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - 6 sixes
Cred Power player of the match: Rohit Sharma (MI) 26 off 14 in the powerplay
Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Anuj Rawat (RCB)
Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Mohammed Siraj (SRH) clocked the fastest delivery of 145.5km/hr
RuPay on the go fours of the match: Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - 5 fours
Player of the match: Anuj Rawat 66 off 47
