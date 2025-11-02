Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: How far are the Legendary Duo from 1000 Goals after both score Goals in latest Match?

Cricket Richa Ghosh creates Multiple Records in Women's World Cup: Full List of Records Broken, Unique Facts By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 22:03 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Richa Ghosh has registered a standout performance in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. She played a crucial role in India's campaign, including a fiery knock of 34 runs off 24 balls in the final against South Africa at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Over the eight innings of the World Cup, Richa Ghosh scored 235 runs at an average of 39.16 and a strike rate of 133.52, including 23 fours and 12 sixes, marking the tournament as a dream event for the 22-year-old cricketer.

Richa Ghosh breaks Multiple Records in Women's World Cup 2025

Playing her first World Cup, Richa broke significant records along the tournament.

Most Sixes by an Indian in WC

She surpassed Harmanpreet Kaur's record for the most sixes by an Indian player in a single Women's World Cup edition by hitting 12 sixes in eight innings, a milestone also held jointly with global players Deandra Dottin and Lizelle Lee.

Highest Run Scorer at Death in WC 2025

Additionally, she was the highest run-scorer in overs 41-50 in the tournament, amassing 185 runs at a strike rate of 165.17, indicating her ability to accelerate the innings toward the end.

Highest Score for a No. 8 Batter in Women's ODIs

In the earlier match of the tournament against South Africa in Visakhapatnam, Richa played a historic innings of 94 runs batting at No. 8 or below, setting a world record for the highest score from that batting position in Women's ODIs.

This innings was pivotal in India's miraculous recovery from 102/6 to 251, showcasing her resilience and power-hitting skills under pressure. She also became the fastest Indian woman to reach 1,000 runs in Women's ODIs during this time.

Richa Ghosh Unique Facts

At age 16, Richa Ghosh was named in India's squad for the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, marking an early start to her international career.​ She scored the joint fastest fifty in women's T20Is in December 2024, achieving it in just 18 balls against West Indies.​

Richa holds the world record for the highest score by a player batting at number 8 or below in Women's ODIs, scoring 94 against South Africa in the World Cup 2025.​ She became the second Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score 1000 runs in Women's ODIs at just 22 years old.​

Richa practices an aggressive batting style influenced by training with her father, who quit his business to support her cricket career fully.