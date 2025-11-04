Cricket “If the Ball Is in My Zone, I Hit My Shots”: Richa Ghosh Reflects on India’s Historic Women’s World Cup 2025 Triumph Richa Ghosh shares insights on her role as a finisher in India's World Cup victory. She emphasises the importance of trust and clarity within the team, crediting coach Amol Muzumdar for defining player roles. By Mykhel Team Updated: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 20:04 [IST]

New Delhi, Nov 4: As India bask in the glory of their first-ever ICC Women's Cricket World Cup title, one of the team's most impactful performers, Richa Ghosh, has opened up about the journey that led to the unforgettable victory.

Speaking on JioStar's cricket show 'Follow The Blues', the young wicketkeeper-batter shared her insights into the tournament, the lessons learned from her mentors, and the emotional moments that defined India's road to glory.

Richa, who played a pivotal role as a dependable middle-order batter and finisher, combined composure with fearless intent throughout the World Cup. Her calm under pressure and ability to accelerate late in the innings made her one of the key architects behind India's title-winning campaign.

'Before the World Cup, I worked on batting deeper'

Reflecting on her preparation leading into the tournament, Richa said she focused on building her innings and improving her shot selection.

"Before the World Cup, I really focused on spending more time at the crease and building my innings. Whenever I got the chance to play, I concentrated on playing grounded shots and making sure I didn't throw my wicket away. For me, it was all about keeping the scoreboard ticking with singles and holding up one end. That's what I worked on the most."

Her measured approach paid dividends, allowing her to anchor crucial partnerships and set up strong finishes for the team.

On her role as India's finisher

Known for her clean hitting and sharp cricketing instincts, Richa revealed that her primary task was to accelerate in the death overs.

"My main job was to finish innings strongly by scoring quickly in the final overs. Whenever I got the chance to bat, my focus was on applying the finishing touches. I aimed to maintain a high strike-rate and put pressure on the opposition bowlers. Scoring those extra runs reduces the pressure on our team and gives us a better chance to win."

Her finishing heroics during the World Cup, especially in the knockout stages, proved decisive on multiple occasions.

A fearless mindset: "If the ball is in my zone, I hit my shots"

Richa's batting philosophy is straightforward - play instinctively, trust the process, and stay positive under pressure. "My mindset is simple. Whenever I come to bat, if the ball is in my zone, I go for my shots. Hitting a boundary or a six in a pressure situation really helps release the tension. If it's a good delivery, I'm happy to take a single and target the next ball. That's the method I stick to."

This fearless yet composed approach reflects the new brand of cricket India's women's team showcased throughout the tournament - aggressive, confident, and unafraid to take control of the game.

On Coach Amol Muzumdar's influence

The 21-year-old credited Head Coach Amol Muzumdar for instilling clarity and belief in the squad.

"Amol sir made everyone's role in the team very clear. For me, it was simple - play fearless cricket, look for the big shots, and finish the innings strongly. He also assured me that it was okay to take a little time to settle in. That trust he showed, believing I could pull off the big hits under pressure, helped me immensely."

Under Muzumdar's leadership, India's approach evolved into one defined by tactical clarity and mental resilience - key factors in their World Cup success.

On learning from Jhulan Goswami

Richa also expressed deep gratitude toward Jhulan Goswami, her mentor and inspiration from her home state of Bengal. "Jhulan didi has played a huge role in my journey. She was my captain when I made my domestic debut for Bengal. She's always been there to guide me, even when I started playing for India. She taught me how to adapt my game to different situations and shared invaluable advice on improving as a player. I'm truly grateful for her support."

Jhulan's mentorship continues to echo through India's new generation, inspiring young cricketers like Richa to dream bigger and work harder.

Inside the Indian dressing room: "We always had each other's backs"

Describing the team environment during the World Cup, Richa credited the squad's unity and belief for their historic success. "Honestly, our dressing room atmosphere was fantastic from day one. Even during tough phases, no one was afraid because we always had each other's backs. That support system was our biggest strength. And when we finally won the final, the feeling was just incredible, completely different and absolutely unforgettable."

The story behind the team's victory song

One of the most heartwarming stories from India's World Cup campaign was the team's secret victory song. "We actually created our team song a few series ago. It was something we really wanted. But we made a pact to only sing it and reveal it to the world after we lifted the World Cup trophy. Every player contributed to it in some way. So, the moment we won at the DY Patil Stadium, we just knew we had to sing it right there on the ground. It was a magical feeling."

That spontaneous post-match celebration became one of the defining images of India's triumph - a symbol of joy, unity, and belief.

On the moment of victory

Recalling the euphoric final moments, Richa described the team's emotions as overwhelming and surreal. "When those final South African wickets started falling, and Harman didi took that last catch, we all just scattered in different directions. We were so overwhelmed that we didn't even know how to celebrate! Harman didi was absolutely speechless, just pure joy. And when Deepti didi got that last wicket, even she couldn't process that we'd actually won the World Cup. We were all just living in that moment, soaking it all in before it even sank in."

A new era for Indian women's cricket

Richa Ghosh's reflections capture the spirit of India's 2025 World Cup triumph - one built on belief, preparation, and unity. As the women's game continues to grow in popularity and professionalism, players like Richa embody the new face of Indian cricket: bold, fearless, and ready to conquer the world.

India's win at DY Patil Stadium wasn't just a sporting milestone - it was a cultural moment that reaffirmed the power of teamwork, mentorship, and sheer determination.