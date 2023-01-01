Rishabh Pant Accident: Delhi Cricket Official on car crash reason after chat with India Wicketkeeper

Pant's car crashed into a divider and burst into flames near Roorkee early on Friday (December 30). The 25-year-old is currently undergoing treatment in a Dehradun hospital.

He has suffered injuries on his forehead and right knee, and has abrasions on the back. Pant was rescued by the driver and conductor of a Haryana Roadways bus and was rushed to Saksham Hospital in Roorkee and later shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

The BCCI also had issued a statement later on Friday (December 30) on Pant's injuries and the process of the treatment.

"Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back," the statement said.

"Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment."

The wicketkeeper was reportedly traveling to surprise his mother and be at home for New Year. There was much speculation about the crash. The Uttarakhand police had said the cricketer dozed off at the wheel, causing the accident.

In an earlier statement to the police, Pant had said he didn't remember how it happened. But, the wicketkeeper has reportedly recollected how the accident happened.

Delhi and District Cricket Association director, Shyam Sharma, met Pant at the hospital on Saturday (December 31). Post meeting Pant, the DDCA official told the reporters the 25-year-old tried to avoid a pothole and hit the divider.

"He is stable and recovering well. BCCI doctors are in touch with doctors at this hospital. BCCI would take a call on whether he has to be shifted anywhere for the best treatment. Pant told me he tried to avoid a pothole when the accident occurred," the Delhi cricket official was quoted as saying to the reporters.