Rishabh Pant Car Accident: 'Call my mother first,' India Cricketer's first words to bus driver who saved him

The 25-year-old cricketer was travelling to his hometown Roorkee to surprise his mother and welcome the new year with his family. But fate had a different tale for him as his car crashed on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway when he dozed off at the wheel in the early hours of Friday (December 30).

As the pandemonium after the star cricketer's accident settled down, eyewitness accounts from the accident spot started coming in. The wicketkeeper-batter was rescued by Susheel Kumar, a Haryana Roadways bus driver and his bus conductor Parambeer, after they saw a speeding car collide with the divider and jumped to the other side of the road and turned turtle.

The driver quickly applied brakes, got down from the bus and quickly rushed to the accident site to check on the driver and passengers (if any). They helped Pant get out of the Mercedes-AMG GLE43 Coupe as the sparks had triggered some flames. They helped Pant get out of the car and took him to safety before the entire vehicle was engulfed in flames.

After ensuring the driver was safe they enquired about his whereabouts and dialled the police emergency numbers and even called for an ambulance.

Narrating their eyewitness accounts, the bus driver later informed the news daily that when they reached Gurukul Narsan around 5.15 am they saw a car approaching at high speed from the Delhi side. The car seemed to have lost control and within seconds it hit a divider, jumped across the road and turned upside down.

He initially felt the car will hit his bus so he slowed down and quickly turned it to the right to avoid contact with the vehicle. He even thought the driver in the car won't survive the accident because of the intensity. When he and the conductor reached the car they saw he was alive. They pulled him out before the car was engulfed in flames. He was bleeding and had injuries on his back and on his head. They immediately called 122 and alerted the highway authorities.

"When I got off the bus, I thought the driver is dead. He was bleeding and had injuries on his head, and back... the conductor and I pulled him out and took him to the side. We immediately called 112 and alerted the police and highway authorities. After 2-3 minutes, he regained consciousness," Susheel Kumar was quoted by Indian Express report.

After regaining his consciousness, Pant informed the two who he was and the bus conductor recognised him. The cricketer soon after urged the bus driver to 'call his mother'.

"Khud hi bataya ki main Indian team mein cricketer hoon (He himself told us that he is an Indian cricketer)... I couldn't recognise him but my conductor did and confirmed that what he said was right. We asked him if he was alone and he replied that he was travelling alone. He then asked us to call his mother, but her phone was switched off. He was shivering and we borrowed a quilt from a passenger on the bus and gave it to him to keep him warm. He was shaken up and did not speak much. The police teams and ambulance arrived shortly after," Susheel said, adding he couldn't recognise the cricketer.