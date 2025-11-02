India vs South Africa Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Where to Watch IND-W vs SA-W on TV and Online?

Cricket Rishabh Pant stars as India A clinch nervy Win over South Africa A By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 16:12 [IST]

India A, led by Rishabh Pant, clinched a tense three-wicket victory over South Africa A in the first unofficial Test at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru. The result gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after an intense four-day contest dominated by fluctuating sessions and an outstanding captain's knock from Pant.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, India A bundled out South Africa A for 309 in their opening innings. Off-spinner Tanush Kotian was the standout bowler, claiming 4 for 83, while Gurnoor Brar and Manav Suthar provided key breakthroughs. For the visitors, Jordan Hermann anchored the innings with a composed 71, supported by Zubayr Hamza's fluent 66 and Rubin Hermann's 54.

In reply, India A's first innings folded for 234, giving South Africa A a 75-run lead. Opener Ayush Mhatre impressed with a quick-fire 65 off 76 balls, while Ayush Badoni chipped in with 38. Spinner Prenelan Subrayen turned the screw with a five-wicket haul (5 for 61), exposing India's lower order despite their promising start.

Set to consolidate their advantage, the Proteas faltered in their second innings, managing just 199 runs. Tanush Kotian again starred with the ball, picking up 4 for 26, as India A's spinners tightened the grip. Zubayr Hamza hit a brisk 37, but the visitors squandered early momentum amid disciplined bowling spells from Kotian and Anshul Kamboj, who snared three wickets.

Chasing 275 for victory, India A found themselves in early trouble at 32 for 3. However, skipper Rishabh Pant steadied the innings with a counter-attacking 90 off 113 balls, featuring 11 fours and four sixes. Displaying his trademark balance of aggression and control, Pant stitched a crucial 87-run stand with Rajat Patidar (28) to pull India A back into contention. His dismissal at 172 for 5 left the hosts under pressure again, but the late-order resilience of Anshul Kamboj (37 not out) and Manav Suthar (20 not out) guided them home.

For South Africa A, Tiaan van Vuuren's all-round effort stood out with figures of 3 for 56 in the second innings, while Tshepo Moreki claimed two early wickets. Yet the visitors failed to maintain pressure in the closing moments as India's lower order held firm.

Pant's inspirational captaincy and bold approach were key to this victory. Returning to the longer format after his full recovery, he reminded selectors of his match-winning abilities and leadership under pressure. The series will now move to the second and final unofficial Test, where South Africa A will aim for redemption while India A look to complete a clean sweep.