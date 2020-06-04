Rizvi filed complaint against Akhtar, not PCB: clarifies cricket board

FIA summons Shoaib Akhtar over PCB advisor's complaint

Akhtar has been summoned to the FIA office in Lahore on Friday.

"Just received an absolutely vague, incomprehensible, imprecise and ambiguous Notice from FIA, Lahore. I will issue my response after due consultation with my Lawyer Salman Niazi," Akhtar tweeted.

A PCB spokesman, however, said Akhtar was summoned on Rizvi's complaint and the board has nothing to do with this matter.

"Tafazzul Rizvi is pursuing a defamation case against Shoaib Akhtar in his personal capacity, the board has filed no complaint against the fast bowler with the FIA," the spokesperson said.

Rizvi had complained to the FIA that Akhtar has been spreading propaganda and false allegations against him through social media and his youtube channel.

Rizvi has sent two notices to Akhtar -- one in Pakistan and one through a law firm in the United Kingdom -- seeking a public apology and damages worth 10 million rupees after the former fast bowler ripped him apart on his channel.

Akhtar's lawyer has responded to the notice sent in Pakistan but Rizvi said a reply was still waiting for the notice sent from the UK.

Rizvi made it clear that he intended to pursue his defamation case against the fast bowler, who had made false allegations against him and tried to damage his standing in the legal community.

The PCB has, however, filed a complaint with the FIA cyber crime cell against three former and present members of its Board of Governors. The complaint has been filed after Shakeel Shaikh, Noman Butt and Tariq Sarwar targeted PCB chief executive Wasim Khan.