Road Safety World Series 2020: Matches to be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus threat

As a consequence of the ongoing health emergency in the country, all stake holders of the ongoing T20 tournament - the Professional Management Group (PMG), Viacom18, BookMyShow, DNA Entertainment and Majestic Legends Sports Pvt. Ltd. - have announced that the remainder of the series will be played behind closed doors.

This decision has been taken as the most responsible course of action, to protect the health and safety of the cricket-loving fans, players and staff.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the escalating number of cases in Maharashtra, the organising committee unanimously agreed that the third leg of the Series, which was scheduled to be held in Pune from March 14 to 20, 2020, be relocated to DY Patil Stadium. The same venue will also host the final on March 22.

All stake holders agreed that "they will continue to monitor the situation closely with the relevant authorities as they understand that it is a fluid situation, developing on a daily basis and they remain realistic and flexible in their approach to alternative options, which will be communicated in due course".

The organizers regret the inconvenience caused due to the unfortunate circumstances. All customers who have purchased tickets for Unacademy Road Safety World Series on BookMyShow will be refunded online within 7-10 working days.

For customers who have purchased their tickets offline through the official PYC Hindu Gymkhana Box office & Maharashtra Cricket Association's (MCA) Gate 1 Box Office for Pune matches, refund will be done from PYC Gymkhana Box Office from March 14 to 17, 2020.

Offline customers will have to produce their physical tickets proof to claim the refunds at the Box Office.