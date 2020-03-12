Road Safety World Series 2020: Rhodes, Morkel steer South Africa Legends to victory over West Indies Legends

Points Table | Full Schedule

Chasing 144, South Africa was teetering at 42/4, but then Rhodes (53 not out) and Morkel (54 not out) took the opposition bowlers to cleansers and took their side home.

Rhodes rekindled the memories as he hammered six fours and one six and so did Morkel. Their unbroken 104-run stand did the trick for their team.

There were expectations from Hershalle Gibbs, but he perished quickly.

Earlier, South Africa restricted West Indies Legends to 143/8 despite promising starts by openers Daren Ganga (31) and Shivnarine Chanderpaul (21), who added 48 for the first wicket.

South Africa's left-arm orthodox bowler Paul Harris (3-21) send both the openers back in quick succession. He also dismissed the legendary Brian Lara (4) cheaply.

However, Ricardo Powell's 30 and a quick-fire 23 by all-rounder Carl Hooper propelled West Indies to 143/8.