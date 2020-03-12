Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Road Safety World Series 2020: Rhodes, Morkel steer South Africa Legends to victory over West Indies Legends

By Pti
Jonty Rhodes scored an unbeaten fifty (Image Courtesy: RSWorldSeries Twitter)
Jonty Rhodes scored an unbeaten fifty (Image Courtesy: RSWorldSeries Twitter)

Navi Mumbai, March 12: Jonty Rhodes and Albie Morkel recreated old magic as their blistering knocks helped South Africa Legends beat West Indies Legends by six wickets in their Road Safety World Series 2020 match in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday (March 11).

Points Table | Full Schedule

Chasing 144, South Africa was teetering at 42/4, but then Rhodes (53 not out) and Morkel (54 not out) took the opposition bowlers to cleansers and took their side home.

Rhodes rekindled the memories as he hammered six fours and one six and so did Morkel. Their unbroken 104-run stand did the trick for their team.

There were expectations from Hershalle Gibbs, but he perished quickly.

Earlier, South Africa restricted West Indies Legends to 143/8 despite promising starts by openers Daren Ganga (31) and Shivnarine Chanderpaul (21), who added 48 for the first wicket.

South Africa's left-arm orthodox bowler Paul Harris (3-21) send both the openers back in quick succession. He also dismissed the legendary Brian Lara (4) cheaply.

However, Ricardo Powell's 30 and a quick-fire 23 by all-rounder Carl Hooper propelled West Indies to 143/8.

More ROAD SAFETY WORLD SERIES 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LIV 2 - 3 ATM
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 8:27 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue