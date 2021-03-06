Road Safety World Series 2021: England Legends vs Bangladesh Legends: Timing, Fantasy Tips, Other Info

Raipur, March 6: The Road Safety World Series T20 2021 began on Friday (March 5) with hosts India Legends registering a thumping 10-wicket win over debutants Bangladesh Legends at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

The tournament - which was postponed last year after four games due to the COVID-19 pandemic - is now being held in the capital city of Chhattisgarh. The newly-built 65,000 capacity Chhattisgarh Cricket Association stadium will allow a limited number of crowd for all the matches.

The fans will thus get a chance to see an array of legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Kevin Pietersen, Matthew Hoggard, Virender Sehwag, Sanath Jayasuriya, Yuvraj Singh, Brian Lara, Muttiah Muralitharan, and many others in action.

The third match of this year's edition will be played between the two debutant teams i.e. Bangladesh Legends and England Legends on Sunday (March 7).

Team News

Bangladesh Legends:

They got off to a brilliant start in the tournament opener against India as opener Nazimuddin gave them a blistering start in the powerplay. With his knock of 49 off 33 balls, Nazimuddin put the Indian pacers on remand and made full use of the field restrictions. But after his by Yuvraj Singh in the ninth over, the Indians made a sensational come back to restrict them to a paltry 109 in 19.4 overs.

The Men In Green and Yellow would be looking for a better show against England for they would have got an assessment of the pitch. Mohammed Rafique and his team will be eager to put their best foot forward against the English side.

England Legends:

Just like Bangladesh, they are also the debutants and the side comprises some of the best limited-overs cricketers for England. In Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, James Tindall they have quality batsmen. England Legends look a formidable side in the bowling department as they have the likes of Monty Panesar, Matthew Hoggard, Ryan Sidebottom, Chris Tremlett in their ranks.

The Pietersen-led side would be aiming to start their campaign on a winning note and by prevailing over Bangladeshis, who are coming from a humiliating defeat.

Match Details:

Date: March 7 (Sunday)

Timing: 7:00 PM (IST)

TV Channel: COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema and DD Sports.

Live Streaming: VOOT and Jio App.

Bangladesh Legends Squad: Mohmmed Rafique (C), Hannan Sarkar, Javed Omar, Mehrab Hossain, Nafees Iqbal, Nazimuddin, Rajin Saleh, Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Mohammad Sharif, Mushfiqur Rahman, Aftab Ahmed, Khaled Mahmud, Mamoon Rashid, Khaled Mashud. England Legends Squad: James Tindall, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen (C), Usman Afzaal, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, James Tredwell, Kabir Ali, Matthew Hoggard, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Sajid Mahmood, Darren Maddy, Gavin Hamilton, Phil Mustard (wk). Dream11 Fantasy Team: Batsmen: Nazimuddin, Hannan Sarkar, Kevin Pietersen, Jonathan Trott, Usman Afzaal Bowlers: Mohammed Rafique, Matthew Hoggard, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom All-rounder: Abdur Razzak Wicketkeeper: Phil Mustard Captain: Kevin Pietersen Vice-captain: Monty Panesar.