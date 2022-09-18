Road Safety World Series 2022: Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, squads, when and where to watch

The Australia Legends will be in action after a gap of seven days and the Shane Watson-led side must be raring to get to the winning ways against a struggling Bangladesh side in the second match of the day.

Bangladesh will play the second match in less than 24 hours as they lost to New Zealand Legends by a big 8-wicket margin in what was their third match of the tournament. Mohammad Sharif - who led the Bangla Tigers in the absence of regular skipper Shahadat Hossain against NZ - would be aiming for a much-improved show against the kangaroos.

Alok Kapali, Dhiman Ghosh, and Abur Razzak were some of the positives for Bangladesh in the rain-hit match. However, against a quality Aussie side, they'll be required to raise their game to the next level.

Australia might have to Sri Lanka in a high-scoring contest in Kanpur, but the Men in Yellow will be upbeat with the effort they put in. Their batting lineup looks impressive as they have power-hitters like Cameron White, Brad Hodge, Callum Ferguson, Ben Dunk, and Nathan Reardon. All these batters are T20 specialists and would be aiming to come out all guns blazing against Bangladesh bowlers.

Squads:

Australia Legends: Shane Watson (Captain), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin, Stuart Clark, Lee, Bryce McCain, Callum Ferguson, Cameron White, George Horlin, Krejza, Hastings, Nannes, Nathan Reardon, Chadd Sayers.

Bangladesh Legends: Shahadat Hossain (Captain), Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Mamun-ur-Rashed, Nazmus Sadat, Dhiman Ghosh, Dolar Mahmud, Khaled Mashud, Mohammad Sharif, Mehrab Hossain, Elias Sunny, Mohammed Nazimuddin, Abul Hasan, Tushar Imran.

Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore

Timings: 7:30 PM IST

TV Channels: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD

Live Streaming: Voot & Jio