Road Safety World Series 2022: Sri Lanka Legends beat WI Legends to book summit clash with India Legends

Raipur, Sep 30: Dominant Sri Lanka Legends booked a well-deserved place in the Road Safety World Series 2022 final with an emphatic 14-run-win over West Indies Legends in the semi-final played here at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Friday (September 30).
In the first edition of this tournament, Sri Lanka Legends clashed with India Legends in the final when Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends ended up being the winners at this very venue.
In
the
first
semi-final,
India
Legends
defeated
Australia
Legends
by
five
wickets
to
enter
the
final.
The
final
will
be
played
on
October
1
at
7.30
pm.
Chasing a target of 173 runs set by Sri Lanka Legends, West Indies Legends could manage only 158 for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs despite a valiant 63 from Narsingh Deonarine.
Earlier, batting first after losing the toss, Sri Lanka Legends scored 172 for 9 in 20 overs. Ishan Jayaratne's 19-ball 31, with the help of two sixes and a four, was the highest scorer for Sri Lanka.
Openers Mahela Udavante 15 (11 balls, 2 fours, 1 six), and Sanath Jayasuriya 26 (19 balls, 2 fours) started off well but failed to convert the start into a big knock. Later, Jeevan Mendis 25 (15 balls, 3 fours, 1 six) and Chaturanga de Silva 11 (7 balls, 1 four), Asela Gunaratne 13 (11 balls, 1 four), Isuru Udana (1 four, 1 six) and Nuwan Kulasekara (8 not out) provided the late impetus to help the Tillakaratne Dilshan-led side to post a defendable total.
Only three batsmen, Captain Tillakaratne Dilshan (7), Upul Tharanga (3) and Chamara Silva (7) could not reach the double figures. But 172 was always going to be a good total for the Sri Lankans to defend because of a well-rounded bowling lineup in their ranks.
For
Caribbean
Legends,
Devendra
Bishoo
and
Krishmar
Santokie
took
two
wickets
apiece
while
Darren
Powell,
Jerome
Taylor,
Dwayne
Smith
and
Suleiman
Benn
got
one
wicket
each.
In response to Sri Lanka's 172, the start for the Caribbean team wasn't that good as their legendary captain and one of the world's greatest batsmen, Brian Lara, fell victim to Nuwan Kulasekara on his personal total of 17. Lara's wicket fell for 20 and West Indies failed to get a decent start in the powerplay.
After this, however, Dwayne Smith (23 runs, 24 balls, 3 fours) handled the innings with Narsingh Deonarine (63 runs, 39 balls, 4 fours, 4 sixes) and the duo shared a good partnership for the second wicket. Their partnership was moving towards a half-century when Jayasuriya trapped Smith plumb in front. Right-handed Smith and left-handed Deonarine put on 45 runs for the second wicket.
The Caribbean team could not recover from this setback and Jayasuriya gave them another jolt on the very next ball by clean bowling Kirk Edwards for a golden duck. Captain Dilshan, who failed with the bat, brought himself into the attack and dismissed William Perkins (2) when the WIndies were four down 68.
The Caribbean team, which had lost three wickets for three runs, was hoping for a big innings from someone and Deonarine and Danja Hayat (17 runs, 19 balls, 1 four) build up a partnership. However, with the pressure of the asking run rate increasing, the Caribbean batters tried to play risky shots and lost their wickets.
The
Caribbean
team
needed
83
runs
in
the
last
8
overs.
Meanwhile,
Narsingh
completed
his
half-century
in
30
balls
but
the
scoreboard
pressure
kept
mounting
up.
The
Caribbean
team
needed
60
runs
in
the
last
6
overs
and
meanwhile,
Gunaratne
interrupted
the
run
chase
by
dismissing
Hayat
and
he
broke
the
partnership
of
54
runs
between
these
two.
Jerome Taylor (19 not out, 15 balls, 2 fours, 1 six) joined Deonarine and they were looking to share a good partnership but Kulasekara ended the WIndies' hopes by dismissing Deonarine when the scoreboard read 141. Krishmar Santokie (5) also went back cheaply but Taylor stayed. The conditions, however, were getting difficult for the Men in Maroon as 25 runs were needed off 10 balls. The equation soon came down to 22 runs off the last 6 balls, which seemed impossible to overcome.
Despite Taylor's six in the last over and the Sri Lankans won the match by 14 runs and won the ticket to the finale. Nuwan Kulasekara and Jayasuriya took two wickets each for him and the former was adjudged the player of the match.
