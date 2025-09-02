Fulham And Sunderland Among Busiest Clubs On Premier League Deadline Day With Key Signings

VVS Laxman Poised for IPL Comeback as Rahul Dravid Set to Return to NCA: Sources

How much Money will Alexander Isak earn after record transfer to Liverpool?

Cricket Rohit Sharma Diet Chart: What food did India stalwart avoid and what did he eat to shed 20 Kgs? By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 8:24 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Rohit Sharma has undergone a significant weight loss transformation recently, reportedly shedding around 20 kilograms in just three months as part of his intense fitness regimen, impressing both fans and cricket officials with a visibly leaner and fitter appearance. This effort was aimed at improving his endurance, athleticism, and preparation for upcoming international cricket, especially the 2027 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma committed to a strict fitness plan involving high-intensity training sessions, working closely with Abhishek Nayar and cricket fitness professionals to achieve his goals.

Reports and social media videos show a dramatic change in Rohit's physique, shifting his weight from approximately 95 kg to around 75 kg over a short period. His transformation included passing the BCCI's newly mandated fitness assessments such as the Yo-Yo and Bronco tests, further affirming his improved physical condition.

Along with a strict fitness routine, Rohit also indulged into maintaining a strict diet. The India veteran must have dropped eating the foods which he usually likes to consume, thus aiding in his weight loss plan.

What Food did Rohit Sharma avoid to lose Weight?

Rohit Sharma's favourite foods include traditional Indian dishes like dal chawal, vada pav, and butter chicken, alongside specialties such as seafood, biryani, and Maharashtrian snacks. He must have left all of them while his strict diet regime. The India star likes to eat 'Dal Chawal' as that is his comfort meal, but the Carb intake must have been reduced during this period of time.

What are Rohit Sharma's favourite Foods?

Dal Chawal: Rohit often cites this simple lentil and rice combination as his ultimate comfort food, which he enjoys when relaxing or looking for stress relief.

Vada Pav: As a Mumbaikar, vada pav holds a special place for Rohit, and he indulges in it whenever possible.

Butter Chicken: Rich and flavourful, butter chicken is a favourite, often paired with naan or rice after a match or training.

Seafood: He enjoys grilled, fried, or spicy coastal curries, reflecting his Maharashtra roots.

Biryani: Rohit appreciates Hyderabadi biryani, especially as a reward or during celebrations.

Aloo Paratha: Another staple, especially for energy needs, stuffed with spiced mashed potato.

Rohit Sharma Diet Chart

A diet chart has been circulating on social media. Although MyKhel didn't investigate the authenticity of the chart, the India stalwart had a strict diet regime during this time.

Time Food 7:00 am 6 soaked almonds, sprout salad, a glass of fresh juice 9:30 am Breakfast: oatmeal with fruits, a glass of milk 11:30 am Curd, chilla, coconut water 1:30 pm Vegetable curry, dal, rice, salad 4:30 pm Fruit smoothie, dry fruits 7:30 pm Paneer with vegetables, pulao, vegetable soup 9:30 pm A glass of milk, mixed nuts