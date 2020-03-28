Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rohit Sharma finds a perfect chore during lockdown: House cleaning!

By
Rohit Sharma tries house cleaning during lockdown
Rohit Sharma tries house cleaning during lockdown

Mumbai, March 28: Indias limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma has been spending quality time with his family after the government called for a 21-day lockdown to fight the coronavirus outbreak and in a chat session with Kevin Pietersen, the Mumbai Indians skipper revealed that he has been helping in household chores.

In a video posted by Mumbai Indians, Rohit tells Pietersen: "I don't remember when was the last time I did housework. But I went cleaning and it took me around 2 hours. Cleaning the house is not easy man."

The pandemic has put the world on a standstill, but Rohit is hoping that the Indian Premier League does take place this season and it would in fact be the perfect platform for the players to train with an eye on the World T20.

"Still looking forward, fingers crossed. At some stage, if things settle down, it should happen. We have got a few good additions to the squad like Chris Lynn, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile. Boult is a good buy on a pitch like Wankhede with the swinging ball, I was looking forward to that. Along with Bumrah, he would have made a good combination," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. All sporting events have come to a halt and even the fate of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is hanging in balance with the government making it clear that the fate of the IPL can be decided only after it comes out with a fresh advisory after April 15, keeping in mind the situation with regards to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju reiterated that while it is the BCCI which decides on cricketing matters, the pandemic is something which has a direct effect on the loves of the citizens of the country.

More ROHIT SHARMA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Shastri on Kohli and break due to Corona
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 17:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 28, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue