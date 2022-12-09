Rohit Sharma injury: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah gives big update on India skipper's availability for Test

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Friday (December 9) claimed that a call on injured Rohit Sharma would be taken later as the medical team is closely observing his condition. Rohit had suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the slips during the second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on December 7.

Medical assessment of Rohit in Mumbai

"The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he underwent scans at a local hospital in Dhaka. He has flown to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the final ODI. A call on his availability for the upcoming Test series will be taken later," Shah stated in a press release.

While the BCCI will wait for an update on the Indian skipper's availability, it can be safely concluded that with dislocation and stitches, it will be near impossible for Rohit to train and then play a five-day match starting in a space of a week.

It is also not just about batting but also fielding. With India having a packed schedule of white-ball games throughout January, whether the risk will be taken in a Test series against Bangladesh is there to be seen.

Kuldeep, Chahar set to report to NCA

Meanwhile, the board has also instructed injury-prone pacer Deepak Chahar and rookie Kuldeep Sen to report to National Cricket Academy (NCA) for assessment of their hamstring and back injuries respectively, informed Shah.

"Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen complained of stiffness in his back after the first ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he was advised rest from the 2nd ODI. Kuldeep has been diagnosed with a stress injury and is ruled out of the series.

"Fellow fast bowler Deepak Chahar sustained a left hamstring strain during the 2nd ODI and is also ruled out of the series. Both Kuldeep and Deepak will now report to NCA for further management of their injuries," Shah stated.

