They gave me nightmares: Rohit Sharma reveals the most difficult bowlers he has played in his career

The dashing opener who just turned 33, has been giving nightmares to the bowlers with his consistent batting performances. His ability to hit sixes at will and his penchant for daddy hundreds makes him the most dangerous batsman in the world. However, the stylish right-handed batsman has now revealed which two bowlers he felt uneasy batting against.

Talking on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, about the most difficult bowlers he has faced, Rohit said, "One bowler is Brett Lee because he didn't let me sleep the previous night on my first tour to Australia in 2007, as I was thinking how to play this bowler who bowls in excess of 150 kmph. In 2007, Brett Lee was at his peak. I used to watch him closely and noticed that he was consistently bowling at the speed of around 150-155 kmph. The thought of a youngster like me facing that kind of speed took away my sleep.

"I have two retired favourite bowlers who I never wanted to face, one was Brett Lee and the other was Dale Steyn. I never wanted to face Steyn because playing pace and swing at the same time was a nightmare, it was just unreal," he added further.

Talking about the toughest bowler amongst active cricketers the Mumbaikar said Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood troubles him a lot in Test cricket.

"Currently, someone whom I don't want to face in Test cricket would be Josh Hazlewood because he's disciplined and does not move away from that length. He does not give you loose balls. I have watched him enough to understand that. I know for a fact that if I have to go to Australia to place a Test, then I have to be mentally prepared to be disciplined while facing Josh," he concluded.