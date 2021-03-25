Rohit Sharma gives it back to Rishabh Pant as wicketkeeper teases him while taking COVID-19 test

As the cases of coronavirus have once again seen a spike in the country, the administration is taking all the measures to ensure players' safety. The players are being tested regularly as they are constantly exposed to the invisible virus to keep the matches free from the disease.

The Indian cricketers recently went through another round of COVID-19 test at their team hotel in Pune. On Wednesday (March 24), Pant took to his Instagram handle in which his fellow teammate Rohit Sharma could be seen taking the test. While the video looks uneventful, but Pant made it look funny.

While approaching the senior cricketer from Mumbai, Pant asked: "Kaise ho bhaiya (How are you brother?)"

In a tit-for-tat response to Pant, Rohit didn't utter a word, instead, he raised his middle finger to his fellow teammate. The wicketkeeper-batsman shared the video over his Instagram story, and the clip soon was shared on Twitter by fans and went viral. The hilarious video is leaving the fans in splits.

Pant missed the first ODI against England as the team management assigned the wicketkeeper-batsman's role to KL Rahul in the opening game. Rahul did the job pretty well for the side as he slammed a quickfire fifty to help his team post a decent total on the board. It was Rahul's century stand with debutant, Krunal Pandya, which helped the hosts cross the 300-run mark having been put in to bat first.

While Pant might make a comeback to the ODI squad in the second match as his fellow teammate Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the series due to a shoulder injury he sustained during the first ODI.