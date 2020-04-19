Rohit Sharma will end up being the most successful IPL captain of all time: Gautam Gambhir

Rohit has led Mumbai Indians to four IPL triumphs, making them the most successful franchise of IPL. Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Connected show, Gambhir attributed that captaincy is all about winning trophies and Rohit has done it time and again.

"I think it's Rohit Sharma. He has won it four times. Captaincy is all about winning trophies," Gambhir, who has lifted the IPL trophy twice for Kolkata Knight Riders, said.

Rohit was made MI captain during IPL 2013 and the youngster led the team to its first-ever title in that very season.

The former left-handed batsman further added, "He will end up being the most successful IPL captain of all time as well. He has 4 already, he may finish at 6-7 maybe under his belt."

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar agreed with Gambhir's observation about Rohit and said "The number of close matches that Mumbai Indians have won actually show Rohit's success as captain."

"The choices that he makes under pressure are good. Dhoni is backed by the result, but among the pure captaincy point of view, the smartness and decision making, I would say Rohit Sharma," he added.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, however, went with Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni as his pick. "It is very difficult to go against MS Dhoni because of what everyone expects from him. How he has lived his life. What he has been through. Captaining India and then captaining CSK. I love what Rohit Sharma does, I love what Mumbai Indians have done. But because of consistency and living up to the weight of expectation, MS Is my guy," the explosive batsman said.

Commentator Danny Morrison added: "I am looking at the vibes and inspiration and that fellow brings in and he did the same when he was in blue. I want to back that guy, I wanna be in his corner. And sometimes out of nowhere, he brings out the helicopter shot. MS takes pressure like no one else."

On the 13th anniversary of the cash-rich league, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma were declared joint Greatest of All Time (GOATs) captains of the IPL, whilst AB De Villiers emerged as the GOAT in the batsmen category and Lasith Malinga took away the title of the GOAT in the bowler's category. Shane Watson, one of CSK's vital cog in the wheel, won the battle among the GOAT all-rounders. The GOAT coach was tipped as Stephen Fleming of Chennai Super Kings.

The list was picked by Star Sports' expert jury on Cricket Connected which airs every Saturday at 7 PM IST on the Star Sports Network.